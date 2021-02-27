Single propeller airplane makes crash landing in Avra Valley

AVRA VALLEY (KVOA) - The Avra Valley Fire Department has confirmed that a single propeller Cessna aircraft made a crash langing on the corner of Hardin Road and West Trico Road.

The pilot was flying from Chandler Municipal Airport to the Marana Regional Airport when the aircraft lost all power in the engine.

The 40-year-old pilot was extricated from the aircraft which was flipped upside down and received medical attention. The pilot sustained minor injuries and is in stable condition.