The Chuck Huckelberry Loop crowned as Best Recreational Trail in “10Best Readers’ Choice”

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Chuck Huckelberry Loop made it to the top spot in USA Today’s 2021 “10Best Readers’ Choice” travel award contest for Best Recreational Trail.

The Loop was nominated panel of experts from USA Today and other media sources, according to Pima County.

However, the recreational trail was crowned winner thanks to the public. Community members voted online during a four-week contest.

Measuring more than 136 miles, The Loop is the longest public recreation, multi-use path in the United States.

It’s a system of paved, shared-use paths and short segments of buffered bike lanes built on top of soil cement banks along metro waterways and connecting the Rillito, Santa Cruz, and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenways.

For more details on the Loop, visit www.pima.gov/theloop.