Let the games begin! Friday marks the first round of the Cologuard Classic.

TUCSON (KVOA) – In just a few hours, golfers will tee off in the first round of the Cologuard Classic.

The tournament's opening ceremony is at 9:50 a.m., there will be a flyover by the U.S. Air Force, then, the games begin at 10:10 a.m. And just like many other events during this pandemic, there will be some changes this year.

Usually, there are many structures and spectators. This year, Pima County Health Department is only allowing 200 spectators per day. This is compared to the usual 35,000 that show up for the event.

This 200 will be limited to colon cancer survivors and a limited group of sponsors. Additionally, any amateurs who play with a pro have to be COVID tested off-site, which is managed by the PGA.

At all entries, there are thermal checks. And, you guessed it, mask-wearing is a must.

Lastly, another difference is that normally people would travel from all over, but the tournament is saying that this year, most will be local.

"Last year alone, we generated $600,000, which was subsequently given to colorectal cancer advocacy and research," said tournament chairman Dennis Caldwell.

One of the best ways to support the Cologuard classic is to watch on the Golf Channel. Here's that schedule:

Friday 2/26: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. MST

Saturday 2/27: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MST

Sunday 2/28: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MST

Names like Phil Mickelson is here, Colin Montgomerie and John Daly are in Tucson for the event.

"It's about raising awareness and getting people out so they can get screened early. Because, early screening is the key; It's why I'm here," said colon cancer survivor Scott Cardwell.

"We'll continue the mission, and we'll continue to thrive," Caldwell added.

To make a donation to the event, click here.