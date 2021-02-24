Pandemic magnifies Arizona teacher shortage

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's Fran Krackow started her career in a Brooklyn elementary school 48 years ago.

In May, she was laid off as a special education high school teacher after her charter school went virtual.

"I miss it everyday," Krackow said.

However, Krackow tells News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink her fear of getting the Coronavirus has paused the career she's been so passionate about for almost half a century.

"I didn't go for an interview recently because I wasn't vaccinated," she said. "I'm 68. It's too dangerous for me."

Lisa Millerd teaches English at Amphi High School.

She's also the president of the Amphi Education Association.

"The virus has put teachers in a position to be reflective of what they do and why they do it and whether they can afford to do it," Millerd said.

Millerd believes some teachers will take this moment to retire early.

"And we're going to have a lot of trouble filling those positions assuming we're not getting rid of those positions," she said. "That's where I think things are going to get really interesting. What I'm anticipating is that our students are going to come back at Amphi and if we're not able to hire all of those positions back because I think there is going to be a loss of teachers, that's where I think we're going to be in trouble next fall."

Next fall Krackow hopes to be back in the classroom to continue living out her lifelong dream.

"I always wanted to be a teacher," she said. "I'm the oldest of three and I would line up my brother and sister, I still remember that."

Krackow got her second dose of the vaccine Wednesday morning.