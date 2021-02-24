“Black Lives Matter” on mind of golfer at Cologuard Classic

TUCSON (KVOA) - "Black Lives Matter" - three words for PGA veteran Kirk Triplett that literally hits home his own home.

"I have four children and my youngest son is African-American," said Triplett after a practice round at the Omni Tucson National, site of this week's Cologuard Classic.

It's not uncommon to see Triplett's golf bag stitched with the message: "BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Triplett said, "The events of the summer and spring, especially George Floyd's death, really got me thinking more and more."

As players prep for the tournament's first round on Friday, it's a common sight to witness Triplett sporting a golf back with the D2C symbol for the charity he's teaming up with called "Dedication 2 Community."

M. Quentin Williams, the CEO of D2C, says he was excited to see that a caucasian player like Triplett would support the BLM cause.

"Awareness is great, but, without action, it means nothing," said Williams, "This is all about action through the simple methodologies of education, and using that recipe for reconciliation."

Triplett says he's gotten mostly positive feedback on the golf course for including the "Black Lives Matter" logo on his clubs but, he's also received his fair share of hate-mail and threatening tweets from extremists.

Triplett opened up about one of the more "G rated" threats in a letter he received: "Then at the very bottom it said I hope you make lots of bogies, with the four frowny -aces. This is a hand-written letter."

Whatever the case, Triplett says nothing will hold him back from spreading the message: "Black Lives Matter," said Triplett once again.

Quick Facts on 2021 Cologuard Classic:

Golf Course: Omni Tucson National Catalina Course

Omni Tucson National Catalina Course Par: 73; Yardage: 7,218

73; 7,218 Course Designer: Robert Bruce Harris/Bruce Devlin (1963)

Robert Bruce Harris/Bruce Devlin (1963) Purse: $1,700,000 (Winner: $255,000)

$1,700,000 (Winner: $255,000) Golf Channel Coverage (all times ET): Friday: 8:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday 5-7 p.m.; Sunday 4:30-7 p.m.

Friday: 8:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday 5-7 p.m.; Sunday 4:30-7 p.m. Quick Links: Tournament Field | Tee Times

Tournament Field | Tee Times Social Media: Twitter (@CologuardGolf), Instagram (@cologuard_classic), Facebook

Field Overview (as of 2/24/21)

The seventh-annual Cologuard Classic returns to Tucson, Arizona, this week with a field of 81 that features defending champion Bernhard Langer and Cologuard ambassador Jerry Kelly. Arizona State alum Phil Mickelson will look to become the first player in PGA TOUR history to win his first three starts, and he’ll return to Tucson 30 years after he won his first PGA TOUR event as an amateur. In addition to Mickelson, major champions Jim Furyk, Mike Weir and Davis Love III will also make their tournament debuts.