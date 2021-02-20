Cologuard Classic to allow limited fans

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 2021 Cologuard Classic taking place February 26-28 at the Omni Tucson National will be allowed to have up to 200 fans per day. Tickets will not be open to the general public.

The Tournament worked with the PGA and Pima County Health Department Officials in order to come up with this plan that will see sponsors and a limited number of colorectal cancer survivors on hand.

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place throughout the weekend, including face masks being worn at all times and social distancing.

The 2021 Cologuard Classic will see University of Arizona alum Jim Furyk play against Arizona State alum Phil Mickelson among others.