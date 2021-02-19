Winter weather delays vaccine from getting to Arizona

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - COVID-19 vaccine shipping distribution across the county is delayed due to winter weather. State and county leaders are concerned about how this could impact the vaccine supply in Arizona.

Chilling temperatures and almost undrivable roads are what you'll see for most of the United States. This weather is leaving cars piled up along highways in Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee. These highways bring doses to states.

About 89,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are stuck in Tennessee. Like the slow-moving cars on the slick roads, Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said the process of getting Moderna vaccine is also slow moving.



"We just learned today that they will not deliver over the weekend, but I know this will upset people, it'll happen either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday," Cullen said.

While no new shipments of Moderna are coming in, Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona State Health Director said they have a good amount of Pfizer vaccines. Pfizer only goes to Maricopa and Pima counties because they have the tools to keep them usable.



"Banner North had Pfizer so they are okay from the shortage," Cullen said. "Banner South had to cancel some appointments."

Dr. Christ said while this delay has caused some maneuvering at the state level, it could have been much worse.



"Trying to catch up is going to be hard but I'm not concerned because they should have the vaccines by the beginning of next week," Dr. Christ said.

As Moderna vaccines are stuck like cars in the snow, Arizonans will just have to wait for higher temps and safer roads to get the vaccine to the final destination.