Man saves drivers from burning cars after fiery east side crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was no ordinary Friday morning for Adam Holt on his way to work.

"I'm still in shock," he said Friday afternoon.

Holt witnessed a head-on collision and then raced to save two drivers from their cars that caught fire.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Friday morning on Harrison Rd. and E. Escalante.

Holt tells News 4 Tucson he was driving when he saw a driver just up ahead swerve to try and avoid hitting a rabbit in the road.

But, according to Holt, that driver crashed head on into another car.

Holt, driving just behind, swerved his car into a ditch. Then, he quickly got out to help. Both cars were on fire and both drivers were inside.

"I saw the smoke," Holt said. "Ran up. The gentleman's car was so smashed that we had to literally break his window and his door open."

Holt and others pulled both men out of their respective cars.

"I thought maybe I was in the middle of it and it was a dream," he said. "It was so fast, such an impact. And for me to react the way that I did, it wasn't me. It was someone else above that made me be who I had to be at that moment."

Friday night debris and car parts scattered the side of the road near the crash.

Tucson Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I hope that someone else does this to me," Holt said. "If this happens to me, I just hope someone else would do this to me."