HEROES OF COVID: TC-3 group helping those most vulnerable during the pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - A group of health care workers and first responders are working to help patients resolve medical issues before they need to call 9-11.

Tucson Collaborative Care or TC-3 has been working in overdrive during this pandemic.

News 4 Tucson spoke to two of the women on this team going the extra mile to get people back on their feet.

"Firefighters will either see that a patient has called frequently a couple times, or they anticipate that they're going to start probably calling because they're going to have some needs that need to be met," Julieta Scroggs TC-3 Program Manager said. "They will send us a referral and then we'll make a quick contact to the patient we'll call them or if possible, go visit them.

Every day they make their rounds passing out masks, water and sharing resources to get people back on their feet. Visiting people at their homes, hospital beds or on the streets.

"We just try to take one task at a time and see how we can help," Scroggs said.

Like many during this pandemic, they both have felt the effects of the virus firsthand.

"The virus itself has impacted my family has impacted those around me and especially working here," Jennifer Barkman Navigator RN for TC-3 said. "I had great support and I was able to bring him(my brother) home where he passed away here, but he was able to donate his organs...It was not easy, but it's made it really…Community that we have to stick together and help each other."

Barkman's brother passed away from COVID in March of 2020.

It's one of the many reasons she says her work helping people is so important.

"We have to have big hearts, everyone has a story, we don't judge and we're here to help our community a better place," Barkman said.