Proposed AZ bill could allow gay conversion therapy in Pima County
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - An Arizona bill would prevent cities and counties from banning so-called gay conversion therapy.
Pima County, along with 20 states, currently has some form of a ban against gay conversion therapy.
The theory claims people can be changed from gay to straight through professional counseling.
Supporters consider the therapy a "religious and professional freedom."
Contrary to those beliefs, conversion therapy has been discredited by major mental health organizations.