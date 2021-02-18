Proposed AZ bill could allow gay conversion therapy in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - An Arizona bill would prevent cities and counties from banning so-called gay conversion therapy.

Pima County, along with 20 states, currently has some form of a ban against gay conversion therapy.

The theory claims people can be changed from gay to straight through professional counseling.

Supporters consider the therapy a "religious and professional freedom."

Contrary to those beliefs, conversion therapy has been discredited by major mental health organizations.