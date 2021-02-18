Biden repeals Trump era Remain in Mexico policy

TUCSON (KVOA) - Beginning Friday, some asylum seekers who were told they had to wait in Mexico before going in front of a judge for their asylum hearing, will now be allowed back into the U.S. as their cases wind through the courts.

"People who are part of the MPP program and who still have open cases in front of DOJ will be able to little by little start coming to certain ports of entry, be able to come into the country, be given a COVID test and be able to fight their case within the United States," White House Deputy Communications Director Pili Tobar said in an interview with News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink Thursday. "So, it is no small thing."

It's estimated The Remain in Mexico or Migrant Protections Protocols program affects around 65,000 migrants.

To start, only a few hundred a day will be allowed to cross the border

Tucson Immigration Lawyer Patricia Mejia says she's hopeful.

"A lot of people were not from Mexico," Mejia said. "They were from Central America and had to make Mexico their home in order to be able to present their claim. And they suffered great danger and poverty there. It's a step in the right direction to return to a more humane border."

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey wrote a letter to Homeland Security Security Alejandro Mayorkas outlining his concerns about repealing MPP.

Tobar argues this is among the first steps in restoring dignity to our immigration system.

"This the beginning of what's going to be a long process for us to restore our asylum system and make sure that families who qualify for asylum can fight their case in the safety of the United States," she said.

The Associated Press reports Ports of Entry in San Diego, El Paso and Brownsville will be the first to allow asylum seekers back into the country.

No word yet on when a Southern Arizona crossing will be added to the list.