Arizona Senate approves expansion school voucher program

ARIZONA (KVOA) - The Arizona Senate approved a major expansion of the state's school voucher program with all 16 Republicans backing the proposal on Monday.

The approval came over protests from minority Democrats, who called the bill a slap in the face of voters who rejected a slightly larger expansion just over two years ago.

The bill would make all children attending schools with a high percentage of low-income families who qualify for free or reduced-priced lunches eligible for the state's voucher program.

The program allows parents to use state funding to pay for religious or other private education.