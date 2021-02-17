UArizona All-American excited to play in Tucson’s Cologuard Classic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some of the best golfers in the history of the game will be back in the Old Pueblo next week for the 2021 Cologuard Classic at the Omni Tucson National Resort.

Thanks much in part to the Tucson Conquistadores non-profit, the Cologuard Classic has raised millions of dollars over the years for charities in Southern Arizona.

The tournament goes beyond that, it brings some of the best golfers ever to Tucson. This year, former University of Arizona All-American Jim Furyk will join the field.

"I'm excited about coming back. I love the golf course, and it's a little bit of a homecoming," said Furyk.

Furyk is known in the pro golf world as the man who scored a historic "58" in the final round of the 2016 Traveler's Championship.

Now, the former U of A standout is hoping to continue taking the PGA Tour Champions by storm.

"Tucson is a college town. Everything kind of revolves around the UofA, and being someone that attended there, I definitely expect and hope to get some support," said Furyk, "I always did the Tucson Open when I was younger, and then the Match Play even, so, it's a lot of fun. I'll have to make sure I have a little (UA Wildcat) Red & Blue for Sunday's round."

The final round Furyk is referring to will take place a week from this Sunday at the Omni Tucson National's Catalina Course.

Furyk will duke it out with 80 other players for a purse of around 1.7 million dollars.

As of Wednesday, February 17th, there had been no definitive plan for people wanting to attend the matches in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from the PA and the Cologuard Classic hope to get a better picture after meeting with the Pima County Health Department.