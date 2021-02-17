Prescribed fire planned for San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Tucson Field Office and Gila District Fire Management Office will conduct a prescribed burn on the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area Friday, pending appropriate weather and seasonal conditions, it announced in a news release. The Land Corral Burn will cover approximately 778 acres of BLM land on the SPRNCA and is located at the St. David Cienega, it said.

Prescribed fires are intended to mimic natural fire frequency and intensity. According to BLM, they improve the health of the land by stimulating growth of desirable grasses, reducing invasive plants, and managing fuel loads so that natural fires are less destructive.

The SPRNCA contains over 48,000 acres of some of the most biologically rich and ecologically diverse biotic communities in the world, BLM said. The BLM’s management of the SPRNCA conserves and enhances the ecosystems in the area while providing opportunities for conservation stewardship, it said. Returning this fire adapted region to a more natural state by reintroducing fire where it has been absent will return vital nutrients back to the soil for use by native plants, increase forage, improve water sources, and provide open spaces for wildlife, and support a variety of native fishes, amphibians, reptiles, and waterfowl.

“The San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area has some impressive natural values, and these fire treatments are part of a long-term collaborative conservation stewardship effort to conserve the natural values of the area,” said Tucson Office Manager Jayme Lopez.

Fire crews will monitor the burned area during and after all prescribed burns. Prescribed burn information will be available the day of the burn at the Tucson Field Office.