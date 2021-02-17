Biden outlines timetable for reopening schools

TUCSON (KVOA) - President Joe Biden has outlined a due date to get kids and teachers back in the classroom.

On Tuesday night at a town hall in Milwaukee, Mr. Biden said he hoped to get a majority of Kindergarten through 8th graders back in class with their teachers by the end of his first 100 days in the White House this Spring.

Kat Rodriguez has twin 8-year-old girls at Miles Exploratory Learning Center in Tucson.

Rodriguez does not feel it is safe to put her kids back in class the Spring.

"Our kiddo maybe won't get it but could expose one adult who's on campus to another adult and then they'll take it home to their 98-year-old grandmother who lives with them," Rodriguez said. "We're not comfortable with that. We don't plan to send our children back until they're vaccinated."

Sandy Faulk is a special education teacher at Marana's Twin Peaks Elementary and the president of the Marana Education Association.

Faulk tells News 4 Tucson the target date to bring back K-5 students in Marana to in-person learning is March 22.

"Teachers want to be in school with their students," Faulk said. "We don't want to be anywhere else but in school with our students but we want it to be safe for everyone. All kinds of mitigation like contact tracing, like mask wearing, like social distancing. How do you socially distance 32 sixth graders in a classroom?"

Manzo Elementary teacher Wes Oswald desperately misses all of his third graders. He hasn't been together with them in nearly a year.

"I miss seeing kids in person that's for sure," Oswald said. "I think a lot of my kids think I'm just a hologram or something because we only see each other on the computer. I wouldn't want to push things just to meet a goal if it's not the right thing to do."

Tucson Education Association President Margaret Chaney said Wednesday she would be okay with a return to in-person learning by the next school year in August provided all staff members from teachers, to bus drivers to food service workers get vaccinated.