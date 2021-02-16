Skip to Content

TPD identifies victim in midtown shooting

8:36 pm Top StoriesLocal News

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has died after a shooting in midtown Monday night.

TPD officials said 36-year-old Fredrick Ward Perry was involved in a domestic disturbance and was shot at a home near Swan Road and 25th Street.

The people living in that home called 911 to report the shooting and drove Perry to a nearby convenience store.

Authorities tried to help Perry, but he died at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged t call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Pablo Lopez

Pablo is the evening Digital Content Producer for KVOA. He studied journalism at the University of Arizona and previously was an apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star.

More Stories

Skip to content