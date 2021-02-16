TPD identifies victim in midtown shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has died after a shooting in midtown Monday night.

TPD officials said 36-year-old Fredrick Ward Perry was involved in a domestic disturbance and was shot at a home near Swan Road and 25th Street.

The people living in that home called 911 to report the shooting and drove Perry to a nearby convenience store.

Authorities tried to help Perry, but he died at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged t call 911 or 88-CRIME.