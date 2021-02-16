New AARP analysis shows COVID crisis continues in nursing homes

PHOENIX (KVOA) – The latest release of AARP's Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard shows that the crisis in these facilities continues, despite some incremental improvements in the number of deaths. From December 21 to January 17, the rate of coronavirus cases continues to be high with 67.8% of nursing homes reporting a case compared to 70.5 in the last report. While cases are lower than in the previous time period, they remain at the third-highest level found in AARP's dashboard, with significantly more new cases than were reported in the summer and fall. Meanwhile, resident death rates, while decreasing, remain staggering and a total of 144 COVID-19 deaths occurred in the four-week period compared to 173 from the last report.

AARP said it has been urging state lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19. Dana Marie Kennedy stated, "Infection control and adequate staffing have been enduring problems in nursing homes – even before COVID-19 emerged as a top killer of older Arizonans. We’re seeking real solutions. There’s no room for destructive legislative proposals, such as Senate Bill 1377, which gives immunity to nursing homes, letting the industry off the hook and making it difficult for families to hold them accountable. Our leaders must reject policies that take away the rights of residents to hold nursing homes accountable when they fail to provide adequate care. Now is not the time to let nursing homes off the hook for abuse, neglect, and even death.”

According to AARP, the dashboard found that staffing and PPE shortages remain a significant problem. Shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) have declined slightly from 17.4% of nursing homes without a one-week supply in December to 15.7% in January. Any nursing home without a one-week supply of PPE is concerning. Meanwhile, staffing shortages remain a persistent concern, with 0.298% of facilities reporting a shortage in the most recent dashboard.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 160,000 residents and staff in nursing homes across the nation and other long-term care facilities have died, and nearly 1.3 million people are known to have been infected with coronavirus in these facilities.

“AARP Arizona is committed to fighting to protect nursing home residents and their loved ones, safeguarding their rights to quality care. We are approaching the one-year anniversary of the first known coronavirus cases in nursing homes, yet the number of deaths in these facilities remains appallingly high,” said Dana Marie Kennedy, AARP Arizona State Director. “The devastation this pandemic has brought to nursing home residents and their families has exposed fundamental reforms that must be made in nursing homes and to the long-term care system. We cannot lower our guard."

"The nursing home industry in Arizona has struggled with quality care and infection control for years. AARP continues to urge elected officials to act immediately, focusing this year on:

· Enacting or making permanent the components of AARP's five-point plan:

Prioritizing regular and ongoing testing and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for residents and staff—as well as for inspectors and any visitors.

Improving transparency focused on daily, public reporting of cases and deaths in facilities; communication with families about discharges and transfers; and accountability for state and federal funding that goes to facilities.

Ensuring access to in-person visitation following federal and state guidelines for safety, and require continued access to virtual visitation for all residents.

Ensuring quality care for residents through adequate staffing, oversight, and access to in-person formal advocates, called long-term care Ombudsmen.

Reject immunity and hold long-term care facilities accountable when they fail to provide adequate care to residents.

· Establishing minimum nursing staffing standards.

· Providing supplemental staff wages and benefits during this emergency.

· Ensuring that increases in nursing homes' reimbursement rates are spent on staff pay and to improve protections for residents.

· Creating a pathway for single occupancy rooms in nursing homes.

· Establishing a state task force on nursing home quality and safety.

The AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard analyzes federally reported data in four-week periods going back to June 1, 2020. Using this data, the AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, created the dashboard to provide snapshots of the virus' infiltration into nursing homes and impact on nursing home residents and staff, with the goal of identifying specific areas of concern at the national and state levels in a timely manner.

The full Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard is available at www.aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard. For more information on how COVID is impacting nursing homes and AARP's advocacy on this issue, visit www.aarp.org/nursinghomes.