Former Tucson residents hunker down in frozen Texas

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Perry Languirand might be wishing right now that he and his family were back living here in Arizona.

The longtime Tucson residents however are now deep in the heart of Texas and deep in the middle of the worst freeze to hit the state since 1989.

The Languirands went with intermittent power for about 48 hours as the entire state was hit by an unusual winter storm that caused millions to lose their electricity.

The couple and their two children huddled in layers of clothes and blankets to stay warm.

Languirand said there were long car lines outside the few fast-food restaurants that were open in his area of the city.

Historic snow and cold has caused the state of Texas' power grid to fail (Photo courtesy: MGN)

As temperatures plummeted into the single digits, the rage among residence rose over the failing of the state’s power grid.

The grid began preparing for the storm a week ahead of time, but it reached a breaking point early Monday as conditions worsened and knocked power plants offline.

At one point as many a 4 million customers across the state were without electricity and to add insult to injury more bad weather, including freezing rain, began arriving Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.