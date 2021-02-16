12,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments to open up in Tucson Tuesday morning

TUCSON (KVOA) – As the vaccine rollout continues, there's a new option when it comes to getting your shot.

Arizona Department of Health Services says that nearly 12,000 vaccine appointments will be available for scheduling as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The current county-run site at the University of Arizona will be taken over by the state starting Thursday.

The site has been vaccinating those in the priority 1B phase since Jan. 19. Their hope is to eventually turn it into a 24-hour operation just like the one up in Glendale at State Farm Stadium. At full capacity, it could provide nearly 6,000 vaccinations per day.

Since it will be a state-run site, Arizonan's 65-years of age and older can register. In addition to that, you can register for a vaccine from the site if you qualify for phase 1A and priority 1B With also being run by the state, Arizonan's from all over can sign up for come to Tucson for the vaccine.

"We need the university pod to be successful for all of us," said Pima County Health Department Director Theresa Cullen. "The concern right now is given the resource constraints that exist is now the right time to make that decision; obviously right now the state thinks it is."

When Pima County Health Department spoke to the state, they said 6% of people who received the vaccine from one of Maricopa's state-run sites were from out of the county.

The state is receiving over 176,000 vaccine doses this week. Pima County should see about 16,330 of that.

UArizona President Robert Robbins said 1,000 Moderna doses will be at the university pod and they won't dip into the county's supply. More details about the site can be found here.

If eligible, you can sign up for your vaccine at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. A Spanish version of the site will be available, as well. And, if you need a little more assistance, you can call 844-542-8201.