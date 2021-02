DAVIS MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE (KVOA) - Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash on the Davis Monthan Air Force Base.

Police say they found the victim, 18-year-old Diamond Aaliyah Rose, inside of her car on East Picacho Street on Sunday morning.

Police believe Rose did not see a curve while she was driving Saturday night. This caused her to leave the road and crash into a culvert.

Police are still investigating this incident.