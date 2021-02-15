PCSD: Church arsonist arrested

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars after Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies say he caused at least $9,000 worth of damage to a local church.

Early Monday morning police found 44-year-old Daniel Peterson inside of Victory Church on Ruthrauff Road.

Authorities said a glass door leading into the church had been shattered.

Equipment, furniture and carpeting in an audio visual room were also damaged.

Peterson was booked into the Pima County jail on several felony offenses including arson.