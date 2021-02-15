Could the COVID-19 UK variant become the dominant strain by March?

TUCSON (KVOA) - The first case of the UK strain of COVID-19 was discovered to be in Arizona at the end of January. Now, there is concern that it could be the dominant strain by March.

The CDC says that the UK strain spreads faster than the original and two more strains have prompted travel bans from South Africa and Brazil.

Recent research also suggests it could be more deadly, making the higher infection rates a big cause for concern.

At its current pace, according to the CDC, the UK strain doubles every one and a half weeks and is 35 to 45 percent more contagious.

"No matter what if you're not vaccinated, if you haven't developed immunity, and when I say immunity even natural immunity from having previous coronavirus, you're at risk. And if you're susceptible to highly infectious strain then you're putting yourself and loved ones at risk," said Dr. Sudha Nagalingam, Infectious Disease Clinician, El Rio Health.

Some believe that projecting the UK strain to be dominant by March is more of a guess, as the virus spreads based on its environment.

"What you can say, is that the UK variant is more transmissible which gives it a competitive advantage relative to the other strains," said Will Humble, Director of the Arizona Public Health Association.

If you've been fully vaccinated experts suggest you don't need to quarantine even if you're exposed.

However, opinions do differ on if people who have had their second shot still need to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines.

"Every day we're learning how efficacious this vaccine is and also how much immunity we've really gathered so i think it's still important to mask up," said Nagalingam.

"These vaccines are life-saving and they can also give you some of your freedom back. So, if you just tell people get your first vaccine, get your second vaccine, wait two weeks and then don't change anything, people are gonna say well what's the point," said Humble.

He added that you should still act responsibly and follow health guidelines.

Despite the new strains being a mutation of the original, the vaccines that are currently available are expected to still provide a healthy amount of immunity for these variants.