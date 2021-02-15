Cannabis Questions: Can I drive through a border checkpoint with legal recreational marijuana?

SOUTHERN ARIZONA (KVOA) - The legalization of recreational marijuana has sparked many question. News 4 Tucson explores one that hits close to home along the southern border.

Q: "Can I have recreational cannabis in my vehicle through a federal border checkpoint?"

Hundreds of Southern Arizonans drive through border checkpoints every single day. It's added some twists and turns on what used to be a straight road. The question remains, where does local jurisdiction end and federal law begin?

It's business as usual for those traveling down I-19 or highway 83. No stops until you come upon a federal border checkpoint. According to the Tucson chapter of Customs and Border Protection, the jurisdiction is within 100 miles of the border.

Robert Bushell, CBP Special Operations Supervisor, said this discussion has no grey area.

"Regardless of what laws may be passed, the fact remains marijuana is still in the controlled substance act and it's still illegal under federal law," Bushell said.

Bushell told News 4 Tucson all border checkpoints are governed by federal law. Even though your recreational marijuana is legal at the state level, it's still illegal at the checkpoint.

"Anyone who comes through one of our checkpoints whether it's legal in Arizona or not do run the risk of having their marijuana seized, arrested or possible prosecution," Bushell said.

Is stopped, this could include prison time and a fine of 1,000 dollars.

Roscoe Mutz, an attorney in Southern Arizona said there is no way to fight this in court.

"You've hit upon the tension between state law and federal law," Mutz said.

Mutz also said there's another potential red light up ahead.

"If this doesn't get resolved federally, is that it may impact the industry as a whole,' Mutz said. "You may see some cannabis growers and investors decide they don't want to start a grow operation in a county that borders Mexico because it may impact my shipments."

Both Bushell and Mutz agree the discussion around recreational marijuana seems to be never-ending.

"You're always going to have issues with the way state and local law enforcement deal with those issues," Bushell said.