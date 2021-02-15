Businesses find they need to be on call 24/7 during pandemic

Small businesses have taken a beating during the pandemic. Business owners now doing everything they can to attract and retain customers and for some, that means always being available to their customers, no matter the time or the place.

Virginia business owner Buddy Smith has a job that's almost more important than the heating and air conditioning service his company provides, attracting and keeping customers.

"People want what they want and they want it now, especially with Covid", said Smith.

Jay Bean, Founder and CEO of FreshLime, says customers today want to call, text, email, or even send facebook messages to businesses whenever they think about it, from wherever they are.

"Research shows that 70% of consumers will buy from the first business that Interacts with them", said Bean.

Bean's company FreshLime sells programs that can answer simple customer questions around the clock.

"What our platform does is it brings all of those conversations and all of those messages into a single inbox", said Bean.

Bean says he came up with the idea after texting a plumber he had hired before and the plumber never responded to him.

"If they lack the fundamental need of the fundamental components that allow that consumer to interact with them", Bean said, "Wherever they are whenever they are there, then they are missing out on 90% of the opportunity."

Buddy Smith says in the past, his customer service reps were great at answering and returning calls, but were not regularly checking all their social media channels and emails. Now, all messages come straight to them without having to log in to several separate services.

"They're on notice right away that there's someone that they need to respond to."

Owners are finding that investing in tools which make their customer service as accessible as the big boys can really pay off.

"It's nice to have technology and have a third party help you through that process", said Smith.