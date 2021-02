TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have confirmed that officers and detectives are on scene of a fatal crash near the 1300 block of W. Ajo way.

Eastbound Ajo is closed at S. Pandora while westbound travel remains open but expect slower travel time. Please avoid the area if possible.

No other details were offered at this time.