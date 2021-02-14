Pima Animal Care Center sees increase in foster pets

PIMA COUNY (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center is helping families who aren't able to take care of their pets during a difficult time with a Safety Net Foster Program. The program aims at eventually getting families back with their pets.

Since the start of the pandemic, PACC has seen a big increase in their fostering program. This program not only helps the animals, but their owners who might be in a tough spot right now.

Nikki Reck, the Spokesperson for PACC told News 4 Tucson, many are turning to surrender their pets for the time being.

"Things happen, COVID has been so hard like no one is saying I had a good time during this pandemic," Reck said. "We are here to help the people and pets of Pima County. There's no reason for them to feel bad in any way."

When pets are taken through PACC's double doors they end up in the arms of people like Kai Neal.



"I love animals more than I love people honestly," Neal said.

Neal said she takes care of them until they're adopted or they are returned back to the family.

"Some really need a home, that's how you save their life," Neal said.

Reck said she's also been in the same position as Neal.

"I just did one," Reck said. "We kept checking in with the mom I was fostering, and asked how it was going asking when they could take the pup back."

Reck said while they don't know how much time the fosters will have with the pets, there's always a common goal.

"The best thing for the pet is getting them back to the owner of the pet that loves them and cares for them," Reck said.

The program is funded by donations and grants.

For more information, click here.