DUI procedures in place for those using marijuana

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) -- Recreational marijuana became legal back in November in Arizona and since then we've seen some local dispensaries see a huge increase in customers.

But are those buying marijuana making sure to use it at home and not behind the wheel?

Since marijuana can remain in your system long after use, how can officers correctly identify those under the influence? Local law enforcement says they will rely on their training.

After speaking with Arizona DPS, Tucson police and the Pima County Sherriff's Department, these agencies say they are prepared to enforce marijuana-related DUIs.

"Pima County Sheriff's deputies are not concerned necessarily, with what drug or how much of a drug is in a person's body. What we're concerned with is impairment that we're seeing on the roadside," said Sergeant Brett Bernstein, PCSD DUI Unit.

Sergeant Bernstein says deputies are trained to look for specific cues that help determine whether someone is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tucson police say during their DUI investigations they consider driving behavior, signs of impairment, statements made by the driver and any evidence in the vehicle.

While alcohol has a "per se" or legal limit of .08, marijuana does not. Instead TPD said in a statement:

"At this time, there is no "per se" limit for any drugs, including marijuana. The officers determine impairment based on the totality of the circumstances."

Arizona DPS says that they have been enforcing these kinds of DUIs for quite some time.

They rely on Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFST). If they see signs of impairment but alcohol has been ruled out, then troopers will call specially trained drug recognition experts who will then determine if a blood-draw is necessary.

Each agency has their own existing DUI check procedures and will rely on their training to make properly informed decisions.

"I am 100 percent confident in their ability to point me in the right direction of whether to make an arrest or not," said Bernstein

He added, impairment to the slightest degree is still impairment, and while they do expect these cases to increase, they're committed to doing their best to keep Pima County residents safe.