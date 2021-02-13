Valentine’s Day dinner reservations filling up fast

TUCSON - As bouquets are flying off the shelves, people are also making their reservations for Valentines Day dinner. Through the pandemic, businesses tell News 4 Tucson, this weekend has already been a push in the right direction.

Vincenzo Ali, Head Chef of Bottega Michelangelo's, said he's been working Valentine's Day for the past 31 years. He said the pandemic has left the restaurant a bit heart broken but also said the past few days has helped mend it.



We're lucky it falls on a Sunday night and this entire weekend will be pretty busy," Ali said. "Friday was busy, tonight will be busier and tomorrow will be great too."

With more business coming through the doors, Ali said they are keeping their restaurant functioning under COVID-19 safety protocols.



"We are taking it in strides, Ali said. "We took out tables, trying to accommodate people."

Vivace restaurant is in the same position. The owner told News 4 Tucson this weekend has been a saving grace. Even though reservations are pouring in, it's not the same as operating at 100 percent capacity.