BENSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation put out a warning on Twitter confirming that I-10 eastbound had lane restrictions due to numerous boxes of potato chips that spilled onto the freeway.

POTATO CHIPS CAUSING CLOSURE



All lanes have been cleared.