TUCSON (KVOA) -- Multiple fire crews are responding to a fire at Fagan Peak on the Santa Rita Mountains.

Corona De Tucson Fire, along with Green Valley Fire and Sonoita Fire are all assisting with the fire that is believed to have burned through 25 acres.

The cause of the fire is still not determinted.

Officials are calling the blaze the Mulberry Fire.

