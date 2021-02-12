UA Women b-ball avenges loss to WSU

TUCSON (KVOA) - Coach Adia Barnes and the 10th-ranked Arizona Women’s basketball team had revenge on their minds heading into their second game of the season against Washington State. (Remember- the Cougars beat Arizona at the buzzer in their previous meeting).

However, this time around, the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter to hang on for the 60-51 win.

Aari McDonald and Cate Reese were honored before the tipoff for reaching career milestones (McDonald reached the 2,000 career points plateau while Reese reached 1,000).

In the matchup against Washington State Friday night, Reese scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds

Aari McDonald busted out for 14 points.

Senior Sam Thomas, playing in front of her parents who were granted permission to attend the game in person at McKale Center, had seven points and five steals,

Arizona has made school history for winning eleven of their first thirteen games in the Pac-12.

The Wildcats now sit at 13-2 and 11-2 in conference play.

The Wildcats will play their last scheduled home game on Sunday against Washington. However, some COVID-19 makeup games may be added down the line.