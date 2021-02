ORO VALLEY, Ariz, (KVOA) - Oro Valley Police need your help locating Laurel Brown who went missing Friday afternoon.

Laurel, 73-years-old, was last seen around 4 p.m. before she went to the Safeway grocery store on Rancho Vistoso Boulevard.

She is five feet four inches tall, has red hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be driving a 2014 Toyota Camry with license plate BHZ7263.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call 911.