Zona ends losing streak in win over OSU

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Wildcat men's basketball came into the Thursday night matchup hoping to avoid their losing streak from reaching three games -- Zona did just that.

The Wildcats took an eight point lead into the second half and held off a late Oregon State run for the 70-61 win.

James Akinjo and Bennedict Mathurin led the Wildcats in a balanced effort.

Akinjo & Mathurin had 14 points each. Oregon State committed 26 fouls to Arizona's 12.

The UArizona took advantage of being sent to the chariot stripe by knocking in 23 points at the foul line to just 6 from Oregon State.

Ąžuolas Tubelis had 10 rebounds to lead the way for Zona in that category. Arizona will take on Oregon on Saturday, and Coach Sean Miller has a chance to win his 300th career game at the U of A.