Put on the brakes! ADOT’S year-long I-19 paving project to begin Thursday

TUBAC, Ariz. (KVOA) – A traffic alert for drivers along Interstate 19. Starting Thursday, you can expect to see some construction south of Tucson.

Arizona Department of Transportation will start to pave two sections of this Tucson to Nogales connector. It will be a year-long project.

The $29.3 million project will cover a 19-mile stretch. Part of it will be eight miles from Pima Mine and Duval Mine roads in Green Valley and Sahuarita. This includes replacing the bridge deck at Sahuarita Road.

The other part will be 11 miles between Tubac and Arivaca Road. In addition to all of this, ADOT says both projects will include new guardrails, new signs and lane stripes.

⚠️ Attention Pima County folk and Santa ~Cru(ISE)er's~ 🚙🚗@ArizonaDOT's year-long I-19 paving project will start today. Up until early 2022, be sure to add extra time to your commute as you travel through Sahuarita and Tubac...



I'll tell you more on @KVOA this morning 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/xOPeLWinz8 — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) February 11, 2021

If you're a frequent I-19 traveler, it's important to note that you should add extra time to your commute up until early 2022.

"The pavement has reached the end of its normal life cycle. So, that's why we're looking to put a new layer of asphalt on these two sections that total 19 miles," said Garin Groff, spokesman for ADOT.

Paving starts Thursday morning at the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol checkpoint north of Tubac. And starting Thursday, southbound I-19 will be narrowed to one lane in the area.

To learn more about the project visit azdot.gov/adot-news/i-19-paving-projects-begin-near-sahuarita-tubac.

"We look forward to improving the pavement of these two sections of I-19. So, we certainly do appreciate the patience of drivers as we make these very needed paving improvements," Groff added.

Motorists can sign up for traffic alerts at azdot.gov.