Cancelling a gym membership could soon be just clicks away for AZ residents

ARIZONA (KVOA) - Arizona lawmakers have approved a bill that would make it easier for you to cancel your gym membership.

According to lawmakers, gyms are currently only required to allow cancellation of membership if it is done in person or through the mail.

The bill would allow for cancellations by mail, email, or on a gym's website. It claims that these methods would be safer to do so during the pandemic.

"This legislation provides a reasonable protection for Arizona consumers who may need another option to cancel their membership - a problem highlighted during the COVID pandemic," Representative Wilmeth said. "I am proud to partner with Arizona Attorney General Brnovich to address the issue and behalf of Arizona consumers."

The bill now heads to the state senate for consideration.