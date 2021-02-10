Lewis family speaks out over death of loved one

Tucson (KVOA) - The family of the 19-year-old soldier who was shot and killed by a Pima County Sheriff's deputy last month is speaking out.

Sheriff's officials said there was a warrant out for the arrest of Bradley Alexander Lewis for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lewis took off during a traffic stop and deputies said he then hit a patrol vehicle.

He was buried this past weekend.

The family called him Alex.

Back on that night in January when Lewis got out of the car, reports said he was holding something dark in his hand.

Turns out it was a key fob, not a weapon.

However, deputies reported that they did find drugs and ammunition in the car.

Keith Lewis told News 4 Tucson, "I don't know those details, and I am curious about them I don't know if they are relevant, that they would ever justify this outcome." An outcome that has rocked the family.

Keith Lewis last spoke to his only nephew two weeks before his death.

"We had a lovely conversation he was having cake with his grandparents it was his 19th birthday." He said they were very close and Alex was like a son to him.

According to his uncle, Alex joined the Army at 17 .

He said Alex was proud to serve his country. He was stationed in Texas and said everything was going well in medic training and he injured his back.

Keith lives in upstate New York and spent time with his nephew this past summer. He never imagined that would be the last he would see of Alex.

Keith saw our story about a woman who claimed she was the victim of a drive-by shooting where Alex was named as a suspect. Tucson police confirmed the information. Her vehicle still has the bullet holes.

Keith said he sympathizes with her, "it's hard to hear stories like that (pauses) but I'm glad we are hearing them." He added, he doesn't know what the case has to do with what happened to his nephew when he was shot and killed.

On Monday Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed: "he was wanted for an arrest for assault with a deadly weapon."

The uncle replied, "I think it's very irresponsible of the sheriff to be releasing partial details not full details because I like you hear those details and go you know he had it coming."

He also added, never knowing this was going to happen to them and not having all the details given to them. He's cautioning everyone not to rush to judgment.

Also, hurtful when Sheriff Nanos talked about his nephew dying in the deputy's arms.

"When that deputy left, I'm sure it was traumatic for him, but he went home and washed off the blood of a stranger and we washed off the blood of our family member."

In Monday's interview Sheriff Nanos told us," It's just tragic when anyone loses their life. At that young age it's really tragic but circumstances happen, things occur that are beyond our ability to stop sometimes."

The sheriff also added, "I can only pray for the family because they deal with it too these are tragic events."

Keith Lewis told us he knows this is difficult for the officers and he wholeheartedly supports law enforcement they're just asking for a complete and transparent investigation.

Sheriff's officials tell News 4 Tucson that's what they will get.