Fraternal Order of Police want ‘Cop Watcher’ ordinance reinstated

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) of Arizona says Cop Watchers have increased their presence ever since Ordinance No. 11746 was redacted that allowed officers to set a boundary without putting up police tape.

Those auditors claim that events over the last year have naturally led to more people recording police activity.

After public backlash put a spotlight on the ordinance city council repealed it after previously unanimously passing it. The FOP wants them to revisit the ordinance and consider implementing it again.

Ordinance No. 11746 was passed last April, it allowed officers to set boundaries for civilians without putting up police tape, the ordinance was repealed in July of 2020.

The president of the FOP of Arizona says this isn't about hiding what they're doing, it's about protecting their investigations.

"It's a public safety issue, if we're in the middle of a crime and you're tramping all over a crime scene, we don't know what evidence is being lost," said Paul Sheldon, President of the FOP of Arizona.

Sheldon claims that the cop watchers have grown increasingly aggressive and emboldened ever since the ordinance was repealed. He says they're trying to get a reaction from officers.

A local cop watcher says, while he can't speak for everyone's actions, that he does not get in officer's faces but he still feels mistreated by them.

"They don't ask you to step back or nothing. A lot of the time they just start attacking, shining the light on your camera," said Mark Brown, a Police Accountability Activist.

Sheldon believes in part, that the reason there has been an increase in cops being filmed is the financial motivation from sites like YouTube, where money is earned from views, along with the ordinance being repealed.

"They have no choice but to do more and more to get more subscribers. If they just kept doing the same thing over and over again people would stop watching them. So they keep pushing the boundary, they keep making it worse and they keep trying to elicit some sort of response out of a police officer," said Sheldon.

Those filming the police say there is an audience for this, but that events like the death of George Floyd have made this a more common practice and not the incentive of being paid for views or clicks.

"We should hold our police accountable. All the camera is doing, is recording what's happening, that's it," said Vernon Peltz, a Police Accountability Activist.

Since repealing Ordinance No. 11746, there have been no formal discussions about reinstating it from Tucson city council.