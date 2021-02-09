Skip to Content

Pima County awarded $500k for local criminal justice reform

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
8:36 pm Top StoriesLocal News

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County is receiving $500,000 over the next two years to help rethink our local criminal justice system.

This is the third round of funding from the MacArthur Foundation, which has invested $3.8 million as part of the safety and justice challenge. That's a national initiative to cut over-incarceration and advance racial equality in local justice systems.

Pima County is one of 15 jurisdictions selected for the additional funding.

Pablo Lopez

Pablo is the evening Digital Content Producer for KVOA. He studied journalism at the University of Arizona and previously was an apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star.

More Stories

Skip to content