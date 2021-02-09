Pima County awarded $500k for local criminal justice reform

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County is receiving $500,000 over the next two years to help rethink our local criminal justice system.

This is the third round of funding from the MacArthur Foundation, which has invested $3.8 million as part of the safety and justice challenge. That's a national initiative to cut over-incarceration and advance racial equality in local justice systems.

Pima County is one of 15 jurisdictions selected for the additional funding.