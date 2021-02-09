Officials searching for child kidnapped from Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Peoria Police need your help locating 10-month-old Abel Maes who was kidnapped by his father Eric Maes at around 6:30 p.m. on Tueday.

Eric Maes, 30, is caucasian, approximately five feet eleven inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of 2500 W. cactus Road in Phoenix where he abandoned the vehicle he had stolen with the 10-month-old child. He is believed to still have the child in his custody.

Ten-month-old Abel Maes is Caucasian, approximately 20 inches tall, weighs 20 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident and upon arrival they learned Eric, the non-custodial parent, arrived at the location as the mother, the custodial parent, was putting Abel into the car. That is when Eric stole the vehicle with the child inside and fled the scene.

Anyone with information on their location or this incident is urged to call 911 immediately.