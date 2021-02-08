Tanque Verde is the latest area school district to bring students back into the classroom

TUCSON (KVOA) – Schools have struggled with how to perform throughout the pandemic and Monday, another nearby district will be bringing some students back into the classroom again.

Tanque Verde Unified School District is the one bringing some of its students back into the classrooms Monday. They'll be providing instruction via a hybrid format.

Many area school districts have remained in fully-remote instruction since the holidays. And, many were only supposed to for two weeks, but pushed it back.

Tanque Verde won't even be bringing back all of its students Monday. In fact, only Kindergarten to sixth graders will make the transition. Seventh to twelfth graders will do the same next week.

That is if the students choose not to stay remote, which the school district will continue to give them the option to do.

"We sent out a message to all families asking them to report back to let us know what track would feel best for their family, what would meet their needs at this time," said Tanque Verde Elementary School Principal Emma Batty. "So, families were able to choose whether they would be able to report to campus or whether they would like to stay online."

Tanque Verde Elementary has around 600 students and nearly 75% of them chose to transition into the hybrid learning option.

All Tanque Verde Elementary School employees will return as well. Batty also added that they will follow, what they call "The 3 W's": walking 6 feet apart, wearing masks, and washing hands.



Tanque Verde Unified School District is a community of four schools. In addition to Tanque Verde Elementary School, Agua Caliente Elementary School will bring students back Monday. For more information on the school district, click here.

"We're just really connected with our community and with our families. We take feedback from families and adjust our practices to make sure that the program that we're offering is safe. It feels good for both staff members, families and students," Batty added.