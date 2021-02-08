Eviction moratorium crippling southern Arizona landlords

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Biden administration has extended the eviction moratorium through March 31. This means landlords cannot evict tenants if they have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eviction moratorium has helped thousands of Tucsonans who have been struggling to make ends meet. However, landlords say it is crippling them in the process.

Tammy Caillet-Falbaum's father built his Tucson small business from the ground up more than 15 years ago.

"It is a huge struggle," Caillet-Falbaum said. "We are caught between a rock and a hard place. It's what my father wanted to do. He wanted to help these small businesses. But at the same place, I need to assure that my father has somewhere to live. My father always considered it a legacy."

After he passed away, she continued laying the bricks. She said through the pandemic, cracks have formed in the foundation. The renters took a hit and she experienced the blow, too.



"One of our tenants is $96,000 behind in their rent," Caillet-Falbaum said. "We still needed to make a $34,000 property tax payment, and mortgage. But that is now coming out of our savings, but all of that has been depleted."

Jeff Lowry is the former Chairman of the Board for the National Apartment Association. He told News 4 Tucson apartment communities across the county are stuck in the same position as Caillet-Falbaum.

"We can't sustain not being able to make our mortgage payments," Lowry said. "I have residents who haven't paid rent since last March."

He said while the entire industry understands people are going through tough times, small property owners are having to fight to keep the lights on. Caillet-Falbaum and Lowry said they are working with their tenants daily to reduce rent, accommodate and be as flexible as possible. As days go by, another bill comes to her doorstep.

"It makes me sick" Caillet-Falbaum said. "April is coming up and we have to make another payment."

Many are faced with the tough question, when is enough is enough?

Tenants will ultimately have to pay at the end of the day. If they don't, it could affect their credit.