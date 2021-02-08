COVID-19: Frustrated Parents can’t attend some high school games

TUCSON (KVOA) - After initially blocking parents from attending games in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) now says limited fans can attend their high school children's away games.

Two parents or legal guardians per player are allowed to attend games in person, as long as they wear masks and socially distance.

Most schools in the Phoenix area, where COVID-19 rules aren't as stringent in some parts, have already implemented the AIA acceptions.

However, in the Tucson area, it's a case by case basis, based on recommendations from the Pima County Health Department and individual school districts.

"It's (been) hard," said Kelly Sandoval, proud mother of Canyon Del Oro (CDO) basketball players Devin and Dominique Manuel.

Sandoval hasn't been able to attend their basketball games because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"I know it's heartbreaking for them as well because they're used to myself and my husband both being there for them and cheering them on," said Sandoval, "They look for guidance along with their coaches."

She knows that the AIA is leaving it up to individual schools and districts whether to permit parents back in the stands or not.

In the Amphi Unified School District, where her children attend CDO, fans are still not allowed.

Tom Pena, CDO Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach, said, "It's a big deal, and I can tell you from personal experience. My son played basketball and it would have been very difficult not being able to watch him play, especially his senior year because you're never going to have the opportunity again."

However, that could change soon according to the District's Interscholastic Director, Armando Soto

"We will re-look at the metrics numbers on the eleventh (of February."

Soto says, if COVID-19 cases continue to go down, there's more of a chance that parents will be able to attend their kid's games

"It makes such a difference. We're part of the team as well even though we're sitting with the fans," added Sandoval.

Ali V. Benjamin, from the Marana Unified School District, said, "Effective (Monday, Feb. 8th), two parents/guardians from home and away teams can attend athletic competitions at MUSD. Parents/Guardians should check-in with their Athletic Director regarding the procedures they will need to follow to gain entry to competitions. "

Karla Escamilla, from the Tucson Unified School District, said, "We are currently not changing our no spectators at sporting events. However, we will be exploring options to have 2 spectators per seniors for senior game."

David Baker, Superintendent at the Flowing Wells Unified School District, said Soccer games are allowing two parents from the visiting team to attend, along with two parents from the home teams. For basketball games and wrestling matches, only two parents of home team players are allowed.

"In Catalina Foothills, we are reevaluating our policy at this time. Our decision will be made soon," said the District's Director of Alumni and Community relations Julie Farbarik.