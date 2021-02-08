City asks for your opinion on climate change

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson wants to know what you think should be prioritized in a 10-year Climate Action Plan.

Back in September, the city declared a climate emergency.

Now Mayor Romero is inviting the community to complete a survey to help develop a road-map to respond to and prepare for the increasing impacts of climate change.

“I invite all Tucsonans to complete the Climate Action Community Survey and voice your priorities and ideas on climate action and environmental sustainability. Please take the survey and help us steer the city towards a healthy, equitable, and resilient future,” Mayor Romero said.

To take the survey, click here.