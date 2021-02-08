Biden immigration policies relax deportations

TUCSON (KVOA) --President Joe Biden has already made a number of sweeping changes when it comes to immigration policies.

Just a few weeks ago we first reported his administration would pause deportations for 100 days.

This week even more guidelines are expected to be rolled out for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials making it a little harder for immigrants to be deported.

"I'm glad that he's kind of taken a little pause it's like we don't have to worry about this right now," Daniel Hernandez said. "Because honestly like the big issue that everybody is worrying about is that everyone is dealing with at the moment is the whole pandemic situation and the economy."

Hernandez is applying for DACA here in Arizona. He says the new policies rolled out offer relief to other immigrants like him trying to make a better life.

While President Biden's executive orders pause deportations and will potentially lead to more relaxed policies, ICE officials say in part:

"ICE retains its unlimited discretion to evaluate any conduct in defining a public safety threat. the January 20 memorandum is clear on this point."

Immigration Attorney Mo Goldman says the bulk of cases in court are minor charges with a lot of one time offenders.

The vast majority of people who are currently not documented in the country don't have these issues.

"In the meantime ICE officials say they will continue to carry out their duty to enforce the law and that the Department of Homeland Security does not prohibit them from detaining someone who is illegally in the United States and that any civil immigration enforcement actions by ICE conducted outside of federal state or local prisons or jails must be approved by the director.