Missing Sahuarita man found dead

SAHUARITA(KVOA)- A missing Sahuarita man has been found dead in the desert area north of the Rancho Sahuarita Neighborhood which is south of Pima Mine Road.

78-year-old Manuel Campos was last seen on Friday leaving his home by foot off East Corte Rancho Dorado.

According to police, Campos was located by a cyclist who was riding his mountain bike through the area just as an officer was pulling into the area on a UTV. The cyclist was able to flag the officer down.

An investigation into Campos' death remains ongoing.