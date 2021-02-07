Family seeking answers following funeral of son killed in deputy involved shooting



TUCSON(KVOA) -19-year-old Bradley Alexander Lewis, who was killed in a deputy involved shooting last month, was laid to rest on Saturday. After weeks of learning new evidence, the family attorney spoke with News 4 Tucson.

Back on January 20th, Lewis was reportedly shot and killed by a Pima County Sheriff Deputy in connection to a report of an adult male attempting to break into vehicles at the 2100 block of Morning Jewel Place near La Cholla Boulevard and Overton Road.

Eduardo Coronado, the Lewis family attorney said they just want transparency.

"They want answers," Coronado said. They want transparency. They want to know what happened to their family member, to this promising 19-year-old."

Responding deputies reported that Lewis allegedly charged at a deputy with a dark object, later identified as a key fob, after he fled from a traffic stop related to the vehicle break-in investigation.

"I can already see they are going to say he had a firearm," Coronado said. "I don't know what fob it is, but my fob is very small and you can not mistake that for a firearm."

Following the funeral, News 4 Tucson reached out to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, but we have not yet heard back for comment.