PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona is reporting more than 3,471 new COVID-19 cases and 63 additional deaths.

The state Department of Health Services released its latest figures on additional confirmed cases and hospitalizations Saturday.

The total number of cases in Arizona since the pandemic started now stands at 779,093 and the death toll at 14,011.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized due to the virus is on a steady decline.