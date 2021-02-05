Players, educators mourn loss of Tucson High Coach to COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ismael Arce, a popular teacher and coach at Tucson High, recently passed away from COVID-19.

Arce's passing comes as a shock to scores of his former students and athletes, who continue to pay tribute to his life.

Ismael Arce is remembered most in the sporting world for taking Tucson High to an unbeaten season, and a state championship in 2014!

"We saw him as a father figure," said Christian Wolfe, who was part of that magical Badgers championship team led by coach Ismael Arce/

The 2014 Badgers finished the season unbeaten in 27 games.

Wolfe added, "Even current players now, and past players, a lot of people are doing very well for themselves. A lot of credit is due to (Arce). He instilled a lot of good qualities.

Qualities seen on the field, in the classroom, and throughout academic trips with students - like one in Chicago.

"Right now, me and the other teachers are really hurting," said Salo Escamilla, who taught alongside Mr. Arce at Tucson High.

Escamilla says the popular teacher had an even bigger impact on students in his Mexican-American studies class.

They were qualities also enjoyed by countless native Tucsonans.

Escamilla said, "I always appreciate when I see a Chicano or Mexicano coach able to get to that level, and it meant a lot to me and to a lot of people in this town."

It's a -town-, Arce had much pride in after immigrating to the Old Pueblo as a teenager, and that pride is evident in the makeup of his soccer teams -which included a distinct mix of Anglos, African-Americans, Native Americans, Asians and Latinos.

Arce coached soccer squads that mirrored the rich diversity, history and culture of Tucson.

"So many memories I can think of, and good times we all shared together," said Wolfe.

The TUSD governing board will commemorate Ismael Arce on February 9th.

If you'd like to help out the Arce family with funeral and burial costs, a gofundme page has been set up, here.