N4T Investigators: Costly Coaches

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona expects to lose around $200 million thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. To cut costs it laid off or did not renew contracts with 226 employees but some of you pointed out, it spent millions on football coaches. So, who forked over the cash during a budget crisis?

UArizona paid a $7 million buyout to fire its head football coach. Where did the money come from?

Pam Scott, Associate Vice President of External Communications for the University of Arizona confirmed it came from Arizona Athletics, the university's athletics department.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators asked Matt Ensor, the Director of Communication Services for Arizona Athletics, what funds the athletics department?

“Arizona Athletics-generated revenue is made up of tickets, priority ticket donations, gifts, television revenue, multimedia rights, concessions, parking, licensing, events and other revenue, which accounts for about 96% of athletics’ revenues. The other 4% comes from student fees, in which the Arizona Board of Regents and Student Government Association approved that the student athletics fee is placed in a separate account that is closely monitored by the University,” Ensor said. “Any use of funds out of the account have to meet the spending specifications of the account, which in this case is debt service for facility projects and improvements to the student fan experience at Arizona Athletics.”

The News 4 Tucson Investigators analyzed NCAA data to find out how much revenue Wildcat Football brought in from 2015 to 2019.

It made a total profit of a little over $800,000. Since data for the 2019-2020 season year is not available, it’s unclear what the program’s current profit is.

However, due to the pandemic, the program has had to shorten its season which likely resulted in a loss of ticket sales, TV time, and other revenue sources so the program is unlikely to have paid coaches bills itself.

So, are other athletics programs pitching in to pay for its football team or are donors helping out?

"Donor money will not be used to pay for buyouts as athletics will fund buyouts. The Athletics Department will reduce spending and use other revenue streams to pay for buyouts," Ensor said. "Football-related revenues are critical to the future of the entire department. Making good fiscal decisions while committing to growing revenues will always be the priority."

“It’s a message of concern,” Emma Gomez, a UArizona employee said.

She is a member of the Coalition for Academic Justice at UArizona.

“When are you going to be a bit more honest about the situation and work with employees to prevent further layoffs?” Gomez said.

The group is made up of university employees who have said they want administrators to be transparent about financial decisions.

So, we asked a university spokesperson to help us understand the decision to pay coaches millions during a time of budget shortfalls.



"The only way donations would be used for a buyout or an incentive would be if a donor stepped forward to designate funds for that purpose through the Foundation. Donations are not used to pay salaries,” Scott said.

After firing its head coach, UArizona hired a new coach for at least $1.8 million over the next year. Who’s writing those checks?

The News 4 Tucson Investigators were told it’s also the athletics department.



"The revenue sources... provided earlier are the sources for the coaches’ salaries and buyouts. Athletics collects all of the revenues and then pays expenses, including coaches’ salaries,” Scott said. “...no taxpayer dollars support Athletics. Athletics is looking at bridge funding to support salaries and expenses for the current year but has not reached a resolution. It will not come from donor money.”

We asked Scott how much money the university saved by letting employees go.

"Since March 1, 2020, we have had a total of 226 layoffs and non-renewals for a savings of $4.7 million to date and an annual savings of $10 million. We have ~15,000 employees, so this is about 1.5% of our total employee population. Because we are still in the pandemic, we do not have a comprehensive impact cost,” Scott said. “We were projecting to lose more than $200 million... In December, we received $45 million appropriated by Gov. Doug Ducey from the Federal COVID Relief Bill, which is what allowed us to end the furlough early.”

For decades Steve Kozachik, a Tucson City Councilman, worked for Arizona Athletics. In December it eliminated his position due to budget reductions and a reorganization.

“They cut 21 people loose right in the middle of a pandemic right before Thanksgiving, right before the holidays,” Kozachik said.

But university leaders were also directly impacted.

Scott referred the News 4 Tucson Investigators to an April news release in which Dr. Robert Robbins, President of the University said, "In March, senior vice presidents and I implemented immediate pay cuts for ourselves in recognition that at least that much would be required."

The News 4 Tucson Investigators asked how large the pay cut was. Scott confirmed in a phone conversation that pay was reduced by 20%.

We asked Scott what steps UArizona has taken to help reduce its budget shortfall. She referred us to President Robbin's April comments regarding the university's financial mitigation strategies.

"Strategic restructuring, competitive sourcing and traditional layoffs may be necessary in the future to ensure the long-term financial stability of the University, but a comprehensive layoff is not the right approach for our immediate response. Instead, we have focused on eliminating expenses that do not affect employment and that have limited impact on employee time or salaries while we address immediate cash flow needs of around $40 million per pay period throughout an extended period with modest revenue," Robbins said at the time. "We have put a halt to approved building projects for savings of $7 million. We have halted FY20 strategic plan funding for savings of $22 million. We have instituted a hiring pause and delayed plans for merit increases to save another $26M. (The hiring pause was lifted before the end of the fiscal year as units across the university slowed hiring as part of their mitigation strategies and the mandate was no longer needed.) In March, senior vice presidents and I implemented immediate pay cuts for ourselves in recognition that at least that much would be required."

Scott also referred us to a statement Robbins made in September.

"Our recruiting and retention efforts (of students) this summer and fall have yielded better than expected results in net tuition revenue, and this positive difference over projections will be applied to the FY2021 budget," Robbins said. "Each College and Business Unit is now determining how best to balance their budgets based on the financial shortfalls the University is experiencing. As mentioned above, at this time the University is not planning a comprehensive layoff."

We asked Ensor how Arizona Athletics has been working to reduce its budget shortfalls.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators asked Ensor what steps Arizona Athletics has taken to help reduce its budget shortfall. He replied with the following statement:

“As we included in our financial mitigation update, Arizona Athletics has taken a number of steps to reduce overall spending this fiscal year:

Compensation reductions and salary savings: $3.6 million for this fiscal year. This reduction includes participation in the University of Arizona's campus-wide furlough program, hiring freeze of vacant positions, and workforce reductions with a potential permanent savings of approximately $2.3 million

Reduction of overall administrative expenses, which reduced spending by $8 million

Anticipated reduction in overall sport expenses, which reduced spending by $5.2 million

Additional operational and facility expense reductions, which reduced spending by $3.2 million

Restructured debt for fiscal year 2020-21, which is anticipated to save $10 million for this fiscal year "

When it comes to paying head coaches, Arizona Athletics Director, Dave Heeke made the following comment in a December press conference "...by not acting, I believe we would have serious consequences and compound our problems."

Ensor told the News 4 Tucson Investigators, “Arizona Athletics continues to look at the use of bridge funding in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the revenues. There has been no finalized, official decision yet made on the specifics on bridge funding at this time.”

