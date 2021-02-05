It’s Wear Red Day: Here’s where southern Arizona stands when it comes to heart health

TUCSON (KVOA) – Despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, heart disease remains the leading killer of women in the United States. That's why the American Heart Association is asking you to take part in a campaign to raise awareness about this important issue.

Friday is what is known as "Wear Red Day". This is something that us at News 4 Tucson want you to join us in participating in.

The American Heart Association says that heart disease is the leading preventable cause in our state. And actually, one in three Arizonans say that they have been told they have high cholesterol.

Additionally, 50,000 are hospitalized in Arizona each year with heart disease complications.

When it comes to southern Arizona, Santa Cruz County has the lowest heart disease death rate in the state. Pima and Cochise counties rank in the middle-ground when compared to other Arizona counties.

Experts say that the effects of COVID-19 are likely to influence cardiovascular health and mortality rates for many years.

So, getting an annual check-up, adding more fruits and veggies to your diet, moving around 20 minutes a day, and getting a good night's sleep can all assist in heart health.

If you chose to participate Friday, the American Heart Association asks that you use the hashtag #SoAZGoRed. And, tag KVOA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information on the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" campaign, visit www.goredforwomen.org/en.